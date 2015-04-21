Popular

Warhammer 40,000: Regicide enters Early Access next month

Some consider chess to be the greatest test of a person's tactical acumen. Let's be honest, though—war has changed since the days when clergymen could only move diagonally. It's even further removed in the world of Warhammer 40k, as demonstrated by Regicide. It's like chess, but with orks.

Probably not the most exciting Warhammer release, then, but one that could do the business for fans of small-scale turn-based tactics. It's now been announced that Warhammer 40,000: Regicide will appear of Steam Early Access next month, on May 5.

Ahead of the launch, the game's opening cutscene has been released as a new trailer. It's pretty dramatic, for a video that essentially tees up some space chess.

If you'd prefer to get a feel for how the game will play, check out the previous trailer.

