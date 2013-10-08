Popular

Wargame: Red Dragon's first screenshots are intercepted

By

Wargame: Red Dragon was performing covert operations throughout Gamescom, and now it's ready to be brought to the attention of our collected war(game) council. The follow up to European Escalation and Airland Battle , Red Dragon is on manoeuvres away from the series' traditional European stronghold. This time, developer Eugen Systems have taken the battle to Asia, where China and North Korea will stand off alongside three other countries between 1975 and 1991.

Red Dragon promises over 450 new units, including the introduction of naval and amphibian vehicles. There's also a new singleplayer campaign, along with 20-player multiplayer battles. As yet, no release date has been announced, so for now you'll have to make do with these three debut images.

IF YOU CLICK ON THEM, THEY GET BIGGER!

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments