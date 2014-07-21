Warframe update 14.0 adds new class, quests, modes and new pets

It is not unreasonable to want a variety of pets in violent third-person shooter video games. The team at Digital Extremes agrees, as the new (and rather major) Warframe update includes new pets, as well as other substantial additions. These include a better opening tutorial and user interface, a whole new Warframe class, new modes and quests galore. It's available right now.

The new pets, otherwise known as Kubrows, can now be bred in a special Genetic Foundtry onboard the player's ship. These can be levelled up and equipped with all manner of "powerful link mods". Meanwhile, the new 'Mirage' Warframe class boasts powers including the ability to create fake replicas of itself, booby traps, and more offensive powers such as Eclipse and Prism. The former deals heavy damage when the Mirage is standing in light, while shadows make the class hard to detect and harder still to deal damage to. Prism is basically a laser that shoots in all directions.

Other additions include new quests, which can now be played again on different difficulty settings; a new game mode which replaces the Solar Rails mode, and two new weapons including the Akzani and Silva and Aegis. Full details on the Warframe site , but the videos below give an adequate introduction.