Warframe trailer teases its long-awaited new expansion being revealed this weekend

Warframe's big TennoCon fan convention (which is online only this year because of Covid-19) is happening this week, but ahead of the event Digital Extremes revealed the biggest news of the show: The New War expansion.

First announced all the way back in 2018, The New War has been one of the most highly anticipated updates to Warframe. It's believed to be the next big chapter in Warframe's bizarre and fascinating story, with the evil Sentient robots launching an all-out invasion into the Sol system. It was originally supposed to release in 2019 but was pushed back for reasons that aren't entirely clear—likely related to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and poor reception to Warframe's controversial Railjack update which added a new mode where players piloted large ships in hectic space battles. Digital Extremes overhauled Railjack earlier this year (it's so much better now), which means the way is now paved for this next big update.

The trailer, which you can watch above, doesn't provide too many details on what The New War will be. But it's also hard to ignore the shot at about 30 seconds in, with a massive Sentient spaceship landing amid the wreckage of the Orikin Tower that overlooks Cetus, the human village on the edge of the Plains of Eidolon. Players will remember that the 2019 trailer also showed Sentients invading a grassy savannah not unlike the Plains of Eidolon, so I'm guessing that's where most of the action will be taking place.

We won't know for sure until this Saturday when TennoCon kicks off. Digital Extremes is promising to debut the gameplay for The New War expansion, and if previous years are anything to go by you can expect a pretty wild showcase full of weird and hilarious surprises.

TennoCon 2021 starts on Saturday, July 17, at 12:30 pm ET. The whole day will be dedicated to different Warframe presentations, which you can read about here , but the main event won't begin until 5pm ET whenwe'll see The New War in action among other major updates.