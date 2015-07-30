Warframe to get major 'Echoes of the Sentient' update this week

Warframe is getting a substantial new update in the form of 'Echoes of the Sentient', and it looks like it'll dramatically alter the experience. Due in a matter of days, the expansion offers a huge movement overhaul, with players now able to double jump, latch to walls, wall dash and aim glide. There's also a new 'Equinox' Warframe, as well as a new boss battle, quest and Grineer Ocean map tileset.

The player movement changes look set to be big, but arguably bigger is the addition of new Archwing submersibles, allowing ocean exploration and, inevitably, new combat scenarios in modes ranging Defense, Survival, Capture, Rescue, Mobile Defense, Exterminate and Sabotage. The new boss battle sees the return of a newly miffed Tyl Regor.

There are five new weapons, too. The Ack and Brunt (Tyl Regor's custom axe and shield), the Grattler (an explosive Archwing canon), Harpak (an automatic harpoon gun), Kulstar (cluster-rocket launcher) and the Twin Grakatas.

Here's a rundown of some other additions:

NEW CONCLAVE ADDITIONS

Daily Challenges: Earn additional Standing with Teshin's Conclave by completing Daily Challenges.

New Conclave Maps: Apex (Annihilation/Team Annihilation), The Spire (Capture the Cephalon) and The Pit (Annihilation/Team Annihilation)

Conclave Mods: Purchase 19 new Conclave Mods through Standing from Teshin.



NEW KUBROW ITEMS

Retriever Kubrow: Trained to retrieve valuable resources for its master.

Kubrow Armor: Outfit your Kubrow with new Rostam and Valinn Decorative Armor.

NEW CUSTOMIZATIONS

Izvara: The exclusive garment of Tenno chosen to protect the Orokin Council of Executors.

Nelumbo: Worn to honor the Lotus.

Udyat: A flowing ribbon of silken fabric, crowned with a star.

Vanquished Banner: Add insult to injury by mocking the Grineer with their own banner.

The update is due in a matter of days. Feast your eyes on the Echoes of the Sentient highlight trailer below: