Warframe 'Chains of Harrow' update adds multi-powered priest, horror film-like quest

Earlier this month, Tom teased some then never before seen screenshots of Warframe's completely revamped Earth maps. They've now arrived as part of the free-to-play shooter's latest 'Chains of Harrow' update, which also brings with it a new lore-based quest, new weapons, and a neat Void power-harnessing priest playable character, among a host of other things.

From front to back, new Warframe Harrow is Lotus' newest Warrior who relies on four main abilities: Condemn, which casts a wave of energy and chains foes together; Penance, which sacrifices shields to boost reloads and fire rates; Thurible, which channels Harrow's energy to generate buffs; and Covenant which helps protect nearby allies by way of an energy-powered force.

Here's a wee look at Harrow in action:

On the weapons front, the Chains of Harrow update adds a new pistol named the Knell which increases Critical Chance for a limited time by virtue of headshots. Harrow's spear blasts targets with "corrosive plasma projectiles", which sound like a nightmare for the dry cleaner.

Nox is a new Grineer Enemy that wields a toxin-fuelled gun and explodes upon defeat, whereas Digital Extremes describes the latest lore-based mission thusly:

"A disturbing transmission from Red Veil's spiritual medium leads to an abandoned Steel Meridian vessel adrift on the outskirts of Earth. Inside, strange whispers echo throughout the lifeless vessel. What force unleashed this evil and how can it be stopped? (The Chains of Harrow Quest will appear in the Codex for those who have completed The War Within and unlocked Mot in the Void.)"

Warframe's Chains of Harrow update is live now. The game's fan festival TennoCon is also around the corner—July 8—so keep your eyes peeled for more updates around then.