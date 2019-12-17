Warcraft 3: Reforged is coming in January

Warcraft 3: Reforged, announced at BlizzCon 2018, is a complete remaster of the great Blizzard RTS Warcraft 3, built from the ground-up with new art and animations. It was expected to be out sometime before the end of 2019, but as the year wore on that started to look increasingly doubtful. Today Blizzard confirmed that it's going to miss that target, but just barely: The full game is now set for release on January 28, 2020.

The overhauled game includes the full Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos campaign and The Frozen Throne expansion, adding up to more than 60 missions across seven singleplayer campaigns. Characters, structures, environments, animations, and visual effects have all been redone, but the original voice acting has been retained in order to preserve "the authenticity of the Warcraft 3 experience." (Also, the fans got mad when Blizzard talked about changing it.)

The Reforged edition will also include a new World Editor with an array of new tools (and plans for more in the future), and in a very nice touch it will also be fully multiplayer compatible with the original release of Warcraft 3.

Warcraft 3: Reforged is available for pre-purchase on Battle.net in two editions: The $30 standard, or the $40 Spoils of War edition, which includes hero skins for Thrall, Jaina Proudmoore, Arthas, and Cenarius, plus a Meat Wagon mount for World of Warcraft, icons and sprays for Overwatch, the Mal'ganis pet for Diablo 3, a Third War card back for Hearthstone, and other in-game swag for Heroes of the Storm, StarCraft 2, and StarCraft: Remastered. Details are up at blizzard.com.