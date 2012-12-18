War of the Roses update celebrates winter's arrival

Winter was coming. Now it's here. Like a particularly bothersome unwanted guest, it's turned up at your doorstep and is busy driving up your heating bills and loudly wondering why you aren't wearing that lovely jumper that your nan got you last year. To mark the occasion, Paradox will be releasing the aptly titled "Winter Has Arrived" update for War of the Roses, their 15th Century team-based battler.

The free content pack will add new weapons, new armour and two seasonally snow-covered battlefields: Wakefield and Towton.

Winter Has Arrived will be available from tomorrow. Additionally the Paradox team will be livestreaming a full demonstration of the patch on December 20 from 7pm (GMT) over at their Twitch channel .