Voting now open for the IGF Audience Award

Here's your chance to vote for your favourite indie game of the past year in the Independent Games Festival Audience Awards. The 30-game shortlist has been whittled down from 391 entries, and includes games like Amnesia, Minecraft, Cave Story and more. Read on for the full shortlist and instructions on how to vote.
Cast your vote by filling in the form on the IGF website . The closing date is Friday February 18. Here's the list of finalists:
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Bastion
- Bit.Trip Beat
- Bit.Trip Runner
- Bohm
- Brutally Unfair Tactics Totally Okay Now (B.U.T.T.O.N.)
- The Cat and the Coup
- Cave Story
- Cobalt
- Colorblind
- Confetti Carnival
- Desktop Dungeons
- Dinner Date
- The Dream Machine
- Faraway
- Halcyon
- Hazard: the Journey of Life
- Helsing's Fire
- Hohokum
- A House in California
- Loop Raccord
- Miegakure
- Minecraft
- Neverdaunt:8Bit
- Nidhogg
- Retro City Rampage
- Shot Shot Shoot
- Solipskier
- SpyParty
- Super Crate Box
Who do you think deserves to win?