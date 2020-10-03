Votes are in, and the new Minecraft mob is a glowing squid

What's everyone's favorite Minecraft creature that doesn't really do anything but is cool? The Squid, of course. So when given the chance to vote in a new creature for Minecraft, the community naturally chose a Squid, but glowing. A glow squid. It's a squid but objectively better.
And the winner is… Glow Squid! Goodbye productivity. Goodbye attention span. Hello, mesmerising Glow Squid… So glowy!↣ https://t.co/CPC2HxQrgE ↢ pic.twitter.com/KofAFPKX8BOctober 3, 2020
The glow squid first appeared in Minecraft Earth, the augmented reality mobile game based on Minecraft. The glow squid won out over a cow with flowers, the Moobloom, and a mean ice-shooting illager called the Iceologer. I'd have gone with the flower cow, but whatever, that's fine, I got outvoted. It's fine okay.
The announcement was made today during Minecraft's big livestream alongside the announcement of the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update, scheduled to release next summer. The Caves and Cliffs update will include big changes to how Minecraft generates caves, adding new kinds of caverns, as well as adding new snowmy mountaintop biomes. There'll also be archaeology and more new, less democratically decided mobs. You can read more about Caves and Cliffs right here on PC Gamer.