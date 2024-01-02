All the movies and TV shows based on videogames coming in 2024

No longer content to reside on your desktops, consoles, phones, and tablets, videogames are now taking over movie theaters and streaming services. After some strong years on the backs of shows like The Witcher, Arcane, and Castlevania, plus movies like Sonic and Super Mario Bros, Hollywood is finally going all-in on adapting games.



Will it produce a lot of terrible movies and shows based on great games? Of course, it already has. Hell, a live-action Pac-Man movie is in the works. That's gonna be terrible. But there's bound to be some winners, too. Here's all the movies and TV series based on games we can look forward to in 2024 and beyond.

2024 Movies and TV shows based on videogames

Sonic Prime, Season 3

Release: January 11, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix



I haven't watched any of this Sonic cartoon so I can't summarize the first two seasons, but I expect Sonic ran real fast and, I dunno, shattered a paradox prism that opened a gateway into a multiverse where he found alternate versions of Tails and Knuckles? Huh, I was right. What a good guesser I am.

Halo, Season 2

Release: February 8, 2024

Where to watch: Paramount+



By most accounts the first season wasn't particularly good, but was it as bad as everyone said? Or were fans just mad it showed Master Chief's face and also his completely naked butt? Either way, there's more Halo coming in season 2, and this time it'll actually feature a Halo. Will it also have more naked Master Chief butt? Unconfirmed.

Fallout (TV series)

Release: April 12, 2024

Where to watch: Prime Video



The first trailer sure looked good, so our fingers are crossed. It's set a decade after Fallout 4 in the remains of Los Angeles with Ella Purnell as Lucy, a Vault Dweller, Aaron Moten as Brotherhood of Steel squire Maximus, Walton Goggins as "The Ghoul," Michael Emerson as an intense weirdo, and Chris Parnell as a cyclops. We even got to meet the cast at The Game Awards. Here's everything else we know about the Fallout series .

Borderlands (film)

Release: August 9, 2024

Where to watch: TBA



Eli Roth making a Borderlands movie? Y'know, I was gonna be sarcastic about it, but honestly: yeah, I'll watch that. Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Gina Gershon, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis star. The script was written by (and I'm just speculating here) a large pile of cocaine.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (film)

Release: December 20

Where to watch: Theaters, Paramount+



More of this, I guess? I haven't seen the first two movies but reviews indicate the Sonic films are, y'know, fine? I'm sure kids love them and that's what it's all about. That and hundreds of millions of dollars. Hopefully this Sonic film will be, y'know, fine, too. If it follows the last Sonic movie release it'll hit theaters first and come to home streaming about a month later.

Ark: The Animated Series

Release: TBA

Where to watch: TBA



With Ark 2 scheduled to arrive at the end of 2024, I can only assume we'll finally get to see Ark: The Animated Series (announced way back in 2020) around the same time, though a date or even a specific streaming service has yet to be announced. It's packed with movie star voices like Gerard Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Karl Urban, Russel Crowe, Elliot Page, Jeffrey Wright, and Vin Diesel.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (animated series)

Release: TBA

Where to watch: Netflix



Netflix ordered two seasons of this animated series and we're supposed to get the first one sometime this year. We saw a brief teaser a couple of months ago where Lara does some heavy breathing, jumps into a cave (to raid??), finds something (a tomb??), looks at a picture, and shoots an arrow. Not much to go on, but hopefully we'll see more soon.

Return to Silent Hill (film)

Release: TBA

Where to watch: TBA



The third movie in the Silent Hill series is also a reboot, based on the game Silent Hill 2. Filming wrapped in summer of 2023 so it makes sense for it to release in 2024, though that hasn't yet been confirmed. No details on if it'll be a theatrical release or a streaming title yet, either.

The Witcher, Season 4

Release: TBA

Where to watch: Netflix



I know everyone's mad that the show got bad and that Cavill took his toys and that Geralt will now be played by a lesser Hemsworth, but… everyone's still gonna watch it, right? No reason not to. If it's good, that'll be a nice treat, and if it stinks you can race to reddit to complain about it. Win-win. As for when, we don't know yet—filming was delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike, so it might not be until 2025.

Twisted Metal, Season 2

Release: TBA

Where to watch: Peacock



Anthony Mackie took two full minutes on stage at The Game Awards to announce a second season of the Peacock show (that's the length of four 30-second award acceptance speeches!). No word on a release date, and no trailer yet. Rotten Tomatoes has the first season pegged at a surprisingly-good 68% from critics and 94% from average joes.

