Vampyr's E3 trailer is appropriately gloomy

And full of blood

If you somehow forgot, E3 is kicking off next week, and that can only mean one thing: lots and lots of E3 trailers. So many that you’re probably going to get sick of them before the end. But while you’re still fresh, here’s the E3 trailer for Vampyr

No new gameplay footage, unfortunately, just a flashy cinematic trailer for you today. Lots of rain and blood and people getting scared of vampires, as you might expect. It takes us on a gloomy trip through the London of 1928, gripped by a plague. A plague that apparently only vampire doctor Jonathan Reid can stop, while also hunting for the occasional human meal, of course. 

Vampyr is expected out in November this year.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
