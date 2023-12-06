Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2's final clan reveal dashes the hopes of anyone wanting to play a Malkavian at launch

Vampire: The Masquerade's blueblood vamps, the Ventrue, are the fourth and final clan being unveiled for Bloodlines 2. Unlike the unexpected addition of the Banu Haqim, shown off during the PC Gaming Show, the Ventrue reveal has been easier to predict: these vamps are VTM's aristocracy, heavy hitters that often have important positions in the Camarilla, ruling vampire society. They were playable in the first Bloodlines and had been announced for the original version of Bloodlines 2.

Footage of a Ventrue vampire in action will have to wait until next year, but if you choose to play as one you can expect to mesmerise mortals and vamps, forcing them to obey your commands. And if someone's willpower is strong enough to resist your powers, you can build up your fortitude by feeding, allowing you to take more damage if it comes to a brawl.

(Image credit: Paradox)

As someone who prefers to talk their way out of trouble in RPGs, the Ventrue are pretty appealing. In my first Bloodlines playthrough, I went for Toreador, a clan with a similar skillset, using seduction to get their way. I thought we might see a Toreador reveal for Bloodlines 2, as well, especially since that clan was announced back when Hardsuit Labs was developing the game, but it looks like they've been dropped for this new version.

What's more unfortunate is that, with this final reveal, we now know for sure that we won't be able to play as a Malkavian at launch. This was the clan I was most excited to play as, and my Malkavian playthrough of the first game was by far the best experience that it offered, so my disappointment is significant.

Still! There are two more clans yet to be shown off, though they'll arrive in post-launch DLC. I previously predicted that the DLC clans would be Malkavian and Nosferatu, since their playstyles are so different from the other clans, and I continue to suspect this will be the case. We'll have to wait until 2024 to find out if my prediction is correct.