Strike from the shadows as Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2's third clan, the Banu Haqim

As part of the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, we saw a brief reveal of the third playable clan coming to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. While the first two reveals were clans that appeared in the original Bloodlines, the rebellious Brujah and the sorcerous Tremere, this is the first clan we didn't have a chance to try in our endless replays of the original Bloodlines. They're the Banu Haqim.

While the Brujah seem like a fine choice for an aggressive, combat-focused playstyle and the Tremere are your long-range magic specialists, the Banu Haqim are all about stealth. If you choose for your version of Phyre, the Elder protagonist of Bloodlines 2, to be one of the Banu Haqim they'll be all about sneaking through the shadows and performing silent takedowns.

"Making Phyre a Banu Haqim changes how players approach combat, offering a unique perspective to the game’s world," said Alex Skidmore, project creative director at developers The Chinese Room. "Players must approach encounters carefully to make the most of this clan's gifts, timing their strikes with finesse and precision to achieve their goals. These Kindred are patient and careful, making them ideal for players looking for a strategic experience."

The Banu Haqim are recent admissions to the vampiric society of the Camarilla. Judges and assassins, they follow a personal creed and feed from those who transgress it, seeing this as punishment. They're choosier about where they source their blood from, less likely to give in to their thirst than members of other clans.

"Banu Haqim are scholars, warriors, and guardians in Vampire: The Masquerade. Players eagerly awaiting a more tactical playstyle are getting the clan they've been anticipating," said Sean Greaney, executive vice president of World of Darkness at Paradox Interactive. "Each clan has distinct qualities that fulfill a unique player fantasy and shape how they experience Bloodlines 2. Kindred clans in Vampire: The Masquerade have their own long-lived worlds filled with history, motivations, and power structures. The Chinese Room has done an expert job translating these complex entities into an impactful RPG experience that is meaningful to players and feels at home in World of Darkness."

The fourth playable clan in Bloodlines 2 will be announced later in December. More information on the clans and their specific abilities will be coming early next year, with a gameplay reveal scheduled for January. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will launch in fall, 2024 on Steam, GOG, and Epic.