Valve launches crowdsourced game submission system Steam Greenlight

Greenlight, Valve's voting platform for indie game submissions on Steam, has just switched on, and eager developers are pouring in pitches for their games.

As an initiative by Valve to merge community interaction with its approval process for Steam publishing, Greenlight allows users to browse, comment, rate, and track indie games under consideration through bios, screenshots, and video collections. Several noteworthy names have already popped up, including our 2011 Mod of the Year pick No More Room in Hell , as well as Incredipede and The Intruder .

By involving players in the publishing process, Greenlight creates an outlet for lesser-known developers to promote their games while also giving the community a new-found chunk of regulatory power. How well it will work is to be seen, but we'll be on the watch for the experiment's first success stories. How do you feel about Greenlight?