Valve has sold half a million Steam Controllers

Valve announced today that its Steam Controller has sold half-a-million units since it launched late last year. Since releasing in November, the company has issued regular updates to improve the device, most of which involve more customisation, as well as out-of-the-box support for major titles.

These improvements include rumble pass-through, which recreates the rumble functionality found in other major controllers, as well as settings templates allowing users to apply the same button mapping across multiple titles. Action Sets are available too, meaning users can have different buttoning mapping within a single title, depending on context.

There's a bit of a learning curve associated with the Steam Controller: it's a fairly different proposition to the devices we've been using for years, after all. Kevin Connolly wrote a comprehensive guide to making the most of the Steam Controller back in April, and the advice remains relevant.

Meanwhile, if you want to mod the actual controller itself, Valve has released Steam Controller CAD geometry so that you can do just that.