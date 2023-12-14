Valve asks Steam Deck owners to 'please refrain' from huffing its exhaust fumes, PC gamers immediately respond: 'No'

When Valve introduced the Steam Deck, the company was adamant that its handheld gaming device was, at its core, a PC, with all the customizability and user freedom that entailed. "You shouldn't do any of this," Valve said in a teardown video, before proceeding to show everyone how to take apart the Steam Deck. So when Valve now tells Steam Deck owners they shouldn't be sticking their noses next to the handheld's exhaust vents and taking a big, deep breath, I have to wonder if, y'know, they really mean it.

Okay, they probably do really mean it—but that's not stopping people from huffing anyway.

In a now-viral Reddit post from Tuesday, a Steam user messaged Valve support to ask if it's "safe to inhale the exhaust fumes from the top vent of the Steam Deck." Valve's customer support got back with a polite, amusingly dry response:

"As with all electronics, it is generally not recommended you inhale the exhaust fumes on your device. While there are no safety concerns with general usage, directly inhaling the device's vent fumes should be avoided. We understand that it may be a meme, but please refrain from this behavior for the safety of your health."

Valve's response got picked up by IGN and Kotaku, but the plea to not breathe deeply of the Deck's warm, plastic-tinged exhaust has seemingly fallen on deaf ears. The most common answer from Steam Deck owners seems to be a resounding "no."

Here's No Man's Sky developer Sean Murray:

no pic.twitter.com/OFXcMiYXwsDecember 12, 2023 See more

And so on:

pic.twitter.com/Qu0w0HEYJeDecember 13, 2023 See more

T̷̡̢̬̝̳̭̭̖͈͊͑̈́̾̍̐͐͒̾̊̓̋̕͘͝ͅh̴̨̟̙͉̜̺͔͗̚ͅĕ̶̥͚̓͒̄ ̶̨̞̤͉̰̺͓̞̻̮̹͛́̀͜͠f̴̨̛̠̘̝̻̬̩̙̟̦͉͎̝̻̄̊̋̿̾̃̋̋͘ͅơ̵̡̙̹̦̗͗̃̽͒́̅̑̿͊̌͌̕̕͠r̴͖̎̾̑͑̋̀b̴̤̤̯̱̰̜̭͛́̎̉͗͌́̽́͂͝ī̵̡̖̤̠̝̫͓͕̳̰ͅd̵̡̛͇͚̬̳̓̑̈̉̐̇͛̈́͂̏͌̇́͝ḑ̵̹̭̜̰̮͖̭͕͈̰̹̰̺̀̈́̑͛̍̈́̔̂̔̕ͅḙ̴̞͕̝̘̰̃́͘͝ń̵͙̝͕̦̑͊̀… pic.twitter.com/EH9131POJtDecember 12, 2023 See more

I'd like to suggest that those who stand steadfast by their Deck sniffing rally around the words of Redditor juggernot10, who responded to the original thread with this stirring poem: