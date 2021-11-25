Upgrading to WiFi 6 has never been cheaper thanks to this Netgear AX1800 access point at just $59

If your old clunker WiFi router or access point is slowing you down, particularly when many devices are trying to access it, you'll need a Wi-Fi 6 access point. There are few, if any, more affordable ways to upgrade your home network to the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard for faster speeds, with the added benefit of better security.

At just $64.99 online at Newegg with free shipping, plus a further $6 off with the promo code BCMAY22436, the Netgear WAX204-100NAS is just $58.99. Sure, 1800 Mbps isn’t the fastest speed you’ll ever come across, but it will do the job with a typical internet connection, and share it among many users thanks to the features of WiFi 6. You can connect up to 64 clients, 40 of them concurrently. That means a Brady Bunch sized family can access the internet on their laptops, phones and PC’s simultaneously. It would also suit SOHO applications, or places like a lobby or waiting room.

The WAX204 supports 600Mbps over the 2.4GHz band and 1200 Mbps over the 5.0 GHz band. AIt's also got four Gigabit network ports. Importantly, it features WP3 security which adds an extra level of protection over the common WPA2 standard.

A great way to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with 1800 Gbps on its 5GHz band. If your family frequently access the internet with their many devices, their connections will be a lot more stable than they would be on an old router or access point.

Its three 3dBi antennas will provide a good signal across a normal house, though if you’ve got a large multi-story house, perhaps something with a bit more coverage would be more suitable. At this price, it’s hard to expect too much though. That’s what those $500 gaming routers are for.

Cheap, fast and reliable WiFi 6 has never been cheaper.