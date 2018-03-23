Upgrade your network with a Linksys AC3200 wireless router for $160

Has it been a few years since you've bought a new router? Depending on your setup, upgrading to a current model can give your network a speed boost. One of the faster ones out there is the Linksys AC3200 (WRT3200ACM), and it's on sale at Newegg for $160.

You'll need to punch in promo code 319SSKR4 at checkout to get that price, as it knocks $53 off the cost. The next lowest price we found was $200 at Amazon.

The WRT3200ACM is an open-source ready router, meaning you can install third-party OpenWRT and DD-WRT firmware, if you're into that sort of thing. If not, you're still getting a fast and robust router with the stock firmware from Linksys.

This is a dual-band, tri-steam router that supports speeds of up to 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and up to 2,600Mbps on the 5GHz band. It also has four GbE LAN ports, a USB 3.0 port, and a combo eSATA/USB 2.0 port for connecting external storage and printer devices.

You can grab this router on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.