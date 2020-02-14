Untitled Goose Game wins Game of the Year at this year's DICE awards

House House's Untitled Goose Game has picked up the top honour at the 23rd Annual DICE awards, taking home the Game of the Year award.
At the awards ceremony held in Las Vegas, House House beat out Death Stranding, Control, Disco Elysium and Outer Wilds to be named the best game of 2019.
Its titular (or untitular?) Goose also won the award for Outstanding Achievement in Character, beating Cliff Unger and Sam Porter Bridges from Death Stranding, Jesse Faden from Control, and Greeze from Jedi: Fallen Order. It also won PC Gamer's award for the same thing.
To top things off, it also won the Outstanding achievement for an Independent Game award, where it beat out A Short Hike, Disco Elysium, Sayonara Wild Hearts and What the Golf?.
That horrible Goose didn't win everything, though. Remedy must also be happy with Control's performance, as it won Action Game of the Year and the Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, Game Direction and Music Composition awards. That means it was the biggest winner of the evening, taking four categories compared to Untitled Goose Game's three and Death Stranding's two.
It wasn't just Untitled Goose Game representing the little developers, as other indies also saw success in the awards. Disco Elysium won for Outstanding Achievement in Story, Baba is You won the award for game design, and VR rhythm shooter Pistol Whip won Immersive Reality Game of the Year.
The full list of winners are:
Game of the Year: Untilted Goose Game
Action Game of the Year: Control
Family Game of the Year: Super Mario Maker 2
Fighting Game of the Year: Mortal Kombat 11
Adventure Game of the Year: Jedi: Fallen Order
Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart Tour
RPG of the Year: The Outer Worlds
Sports Game of the Year: FIFA 20
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Untitled Goose Game
Portable Game of the Year: Sayonara Wild Hearts
Online Game of the Year: Apex Legends
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Blood & Truth
Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Pistol Whip
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Baba is You
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Control
Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Luigi's Mansion 3
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Control
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Control
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Death Standing
Outstanding Achievement in Character: Untitled Goose Game's Goose
Outstanding Achievement in Story: Disco Elysium
Outstanding Technical Achievement: Death Stranding
If you want to see the full list of nominees for each category, visit the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' website.