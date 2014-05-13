Unreal Tournament's original composers could return to series

Last week, we were excited to learn that Epic Games is developing a new Unreal Tournament . If you're nostalgic for the first-person arena shooter series there are a few audible cues that will immediately transport you back to 1999. The announcer yelling “ M-M-M-M-MONSTER KILL ,” for example, or maybe the music track for the iconic Facing Worlds map . The composers of the latter, it seems, might return to the new Unreal Tournament.

The original composers were Michiel van den Bos and Alexander Brandon. If they do end up working on the next game we'll have to thank members of the Unreal Engine forums. Following Epic's announcement last Thursday, the community reached out to van den Bos, telling him he should get involved.

Eventually, he appeared on the forums and asked if there was really that much interest. The fans responded with enthusiasm, but the important part is that Epic programmer and the lead on the new Unreal Tournament Steven Polge said he'd be “thrilled” to have van den Bos and Brandon could contribute to the project.

The last post by van den Bos says that it's really a question of timing. Hopefully they can work out the details so we can get a new version of Foregone Destruction: