Unity of Command 2 trailer shows new 3D look

Unity of Command is one of those rare hexy strategy affairs that manages to feel like a treat for seasoned fans as well as a welcoming entry point for newcomers to the intimidating world of operational-level wargaming. It's one of the best wargames around, and now we're getting a sequel. Take a look at the trailer above.

In Unity of Command 2, the Western Allies and Axis are duking it out over Europe, with players taking control between 1942 and 1945. Expect branching missions and dynamic objectives to shake things up a bit, hopefully offering up surprises even after repeated playthroughs.

It sports a new 3D engine and looks extremely different from its predecessor. Units have proper models that fight on a map that's full of details, both cosmetic and practical. It's quite a step up from the first game.

Along with the new engine, Unity of Command 2 introduces some additional wrinkles and systems. There's the HQ, for instance, which is a real location on the map that's essential for organising and supplying your army, or the expanded ability to go behind enemy lines and mess up their infrastructure. Bonus objectives, meanwhile, give you new ways to change history, like the Allies reaching Berlin before the Soviets.

It will launch with a full Allied campaign, but you'll be able to play as the Axis in battle scenarios, while a scenario editor will allow you to create your own and upload them to the Steam Workshop.

Unity of Command 2 is due out later this year.