Your best Elite: Dangerous screenshots
In the three weeks since we asked you to send us your best Elite: Dangerous screenshots, we received over 500 entries. So thanks for that.
Going through your shots has been a delight, and we've selected our favourites for display here. Sorry if yours didn't make the cut. We looked at them all, but a 500+ slide gallery would have broken the website.
As promised, Elite: Dangerous art director Chris Gregory has picked his personal favourite to receive a package of Elite-themed prizes.
And the winner is...
Brandon Sproles
“There were a lot of great shots here, showing off some extraordinary sights from across the galaxy, but for me, Brandon’s image was the most striking. It does everything you want from a screenshot – it’s a beautiful image, it features an iconic Elite ship, it has a sense of drama and mystery, and it tells a story. The pilot is headed somewhere and the shot invites us to speculate on why, where and what.” — Chris Gregory