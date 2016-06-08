You’ll soon be able to get prosthetics based on Deus Ex’s augmentations

If you’ve ever gazed longingly at Adam Jensen’s augmentations and wished they were yours, here’s some unexpected good news: soon you’ll be able to make one for yourself. Eidos Montreal is collaborating with robotics start-up Open Bionics and Razer to produce “Deus Ex inspired augmentations”. In particular, “affordable, functional and beautiful” bionic hands.



According to an announcement there will be two models—the Titan Arm and the Adam Arm—and they’ll be available for everyone no matter their age or gender. That’s because Open Bionics specialises in open source... um, bionics, meaning you’ll be able to download the source files, tinker with your new limb depending on your specifications, and then have it produced with a 3D printer.



The video below is a short documentary on the project. It’s a pretty unusual way to market a game, but it’s also pretty cool if you happen to lack an arm and fancy Deus Ex’s dystopian, cyberpunk aesthetic.