You'll be able to play Call of Duty: Mobile on PC with mouse and keyboard

Call of Duty: Mobile, the free-to-play version of CoD with two currencies, a battle pass, and a battle royale mode, will be coming out on October 1. And you won't have to play it on your phone or tablet.

The Android emulator GameLoop promises to have support for mouse-and-keyboard controls and "exclusive key mapping" when Call of Duty: Mobile arrives on October 1. Whether the fact you're using an emulator will be detected by the servers so you can be matched against other player on emulators—as is the case with PUBG Mobile—remains to be seen.

I can't imagine the system requirements will be particularly high, so maybe this will be a valid alternative for the CoD fan stuck on a student laptop or office computer.

Thanks, DSOGaming.