You still have time to grab some legendary guns and a hunter in Hunt: Showdown's Twitch Drops event

With its elegant old-timey setting and heart-rending approach to permadeath, Hunt: Showdown has always felt a bit more refined than your typical battle royale-esque game. That’s reflected in its Legendary Weapon skins, which range from ornately engraved revolvers to rifles adorned with cryptic wood-carvings. You’ll find no neon pink cameo or emoji graffiti here.

The Hunt: Showdown Twitch Drops event gives you the chance to grab a couple of these Legendary Weapons and the Legendary Hunter Lulu—a courtesan-turned-hunter. The event, which started November 24th, runs until December 1st. All you need to do for the rewards is link your Hunt account with Twitch then watch Twitch streams of the game for a specified amount of time. You could even just leave the streams running on a muted tab in the background, but take it from me that Hunt: Showdown makes for seriously suspenseful viewing (so no wonder they’re turning the game into a TV series ).

The remaining rewards in the event, and the watch time required to unlock them, are as follows:

Drop 5: Legendary Weapon "Alley Cat" Bornheim No. 3—watch for 90 minutes

Drop 6: Legendary Weapon Legendary Hunter Lulu—watch for another 180 minutes after Drop 5.

Bonus Exclusive Drop: Legendary Weapon "The Marquis" Knife—watch 90 minutes of selected Hunt: Showdown partners.

(Image credit: Crytek)

So how exactly does this event work? First, you need to link your Twitch account with your Steam account via this page .

You’ll then be taken through to a list of partner streamers for Hunt: Showdown. For Drop 5 and Drop 6, you can tune into any Hunt: Showdown Twitch stream with the tag ‘Drops Enabled’ , but to get the bonus exclusive drop you’ll need to watch 90 minutes of one of the 15 streamers listed under ‘The Marquis’ section on the partners page.

The good thing is that the time spent watching one of the 15 partner streamers counts towards the other drops, so if you’re short on time just tune into one of those to get two drops after 90 minutes, then the legendary hunter after a further 180 minutes.