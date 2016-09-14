You have a month to grab The Crew for free

The Crew's player is about to receive some company today, with the addition of the open world MMO driving game into Ubisoft's special club, which has a strict 'No Homers' policy (they're allowed to have one). As mentioned last week, to grab your free game you'll have to head to this page and join the Ubisoft Club, and yeah, before you ask, you'll need the Uplay client to play the games.

Ubisoft has already given away Prince of Persia, Rayman Origins and more, and like those games you have only a month to claim The Crew before it's replaced by the next entry on Ubisoft's seven-strong list. We don't currently know what that next game will be—any guesses?