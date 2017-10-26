You can ride a unicorn in Assassin's Creed: Origins, just like the ancient Egyptians did

While skulking around ancient Egypt looking for people to neck-stab in Assassin's Creed: Origins (our review in progress is right here), you'll note that most people's transportation of choice are either horses or camels. Well, there's no need to succumb to peer pressure. You've already got a magical eagle, why not a mythical unicorn mount, too?

The unicorn mount is an upgrade you can purchase from the Ubisoft store using 500 Helix Credits. As the video above from GamesRadar+ demonstrates, you can acquire the virtual scratch in one of two ways: either by reaching into your real-world wallet and buying credits from Ubisoft, or by earning them in-game through various activities and challenges. The mount will run you 500 credits, so if you've always dreamed of riding a very pointy horse, you'd better start saving now.