You can play Toss A Coin To Your Witcher in Beat Saber now

If you, like many nerds, have the song Toss A Coin To Your Witcher from Netflix’s Witcher TV series stuck in your head, here’s a way to get it stuck even deeper by associating it with muscle movements: It’s now in Beat Saber. And it's a natural fit, too, because just like Geralt, in Beat Saber you also have two swords and are irritated by Jaskier’s singing.

If you’re unfamiliar, Beat Saber is the best-selling VR rhythm game where you cut blocks by hitting them with glowing laser swords, but the block-slicing is in time to music. You can add any music to the game, and fans do just that. Here’s a video of someone crushing Toss A Coin To Your Witcher on expert: