You can now report Rainbow Six Siege players with a 'negative attitude' (update)

Update: Today, Ubisoft removed two reporting options from the Ember Rise test server. The buttons to report players for a "negative attitude" and abusive voice chat are now gone. Ubisoft has yet to comment on their brief presence.

Original story: Rainbow Six Siege has a big toxicity problem. Matches are regularly littered with harassment and verbal abuse, made worse by players not having good in-game tools to punish offenders.

Thankfully, Ubisoft is at least trying to clean up Siege's culture. Players signing on to the Technical Test Server today for the new Ember Rise season were surprised to find a new suite of options for reporting players that go beyond its simple "report toxic behavior" button.

Now, you can report players for cheating, hacking, abusive text chat, and voice abuse. That's music to my ears, but there's one more option that's less straightforward: report negative attitude.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

What...does that mean? There's no in-game definition behind Ubi's use of "negative attitude." If a teammate has given up hope for victory and is sharing their dread with the team, is that now a reportable offense? If so, what's the appropriate punishment?

Or perhaps it's meant for sore winners, like the downright hilarious folk who type "ez" in the chat after killing you. I'd consider that more unsportsmanlike than negative, so maybe Ubi is going for something different altogether.

We've reached out to Ubisoft for clarification and will update the story if we hear anything back.