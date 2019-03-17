You can hunt for Carmen Sandiego on Google Earth right now

People still have fond memories of Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? today because it was a rare thing: An educational game that didn't suck. I played it on a Commodore 64 about one million years ago and was excited to see the familiar red hat pop up again today. You can play a full game of it on Google Earth right now, chasing the international thief from London to locations around the world by interviewing witnesses and showing off your knowledge of geographical trivia and the colors of flags.

It ends with a note that more cases will be coming to Google Earth, so this will presumably be the beginning of a timely partnership with Google, what with an animated Carmen Sandiego series currently on Netflix.

Thanks, Rock Paper Shotgun.