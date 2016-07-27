You can boot opponents from Overwatch matches with three synchronized Anas

Providing you're a reasonably good shot in Overwatch, Ana's sleep dart can be devastating – especially if you hit an opponent while they unleash their ultimate. But did you know the sleep dart can also boot people from the match entirely? Well, it can, but only with three active Anas and a really poor opposing team.

The trick is to get three Ana's on your team, and to keep an opponent down with successive sleep darts until they're booted from the match for being away from keyboard. Given the length of the sleep dart's cooldown, you must have three Anas for it to work, and you also need for those three Ana's to be uninterrupted for a good minute or so. In Overwatch, that's very unlikely indeed.

Still, it's a funny trick, and while it's likely to be patched in a forthcoming update, we'll always have the below video by Youmuus to remind us.

In related Ana news, she was buffed overnight, meaning her biotic rifle now packs a harder punch.