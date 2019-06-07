Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair revealed

Iguana and bat duo Yooka and Laylee are being thrown into another misadventure this year. Playtonic's following up its Banjo-Kazooie-inspired platformer with Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. Check out the reveal trailer above.

So it's ditching the old style 3D sandboxy worlds for 2.5D platforming full of obstacles, secret paths and all that good stuff and a separate 3D overworld that more focused on puzzles.

The pair have to rescue Queen Phobee's Royal Beettalion Guard from each level and take on Capital B and oh god I can't write more of these terrible puns.

While the last game had some nostalgic charms, they weren't quite enough.

"Playtonic did a fine enough job of recreating the nostalgia of playing Banjo-Kazooie, but Yooka-Laylee simultaneously revives all the bad parts of those games while never quite living up to the good parts," Tom Marks wrote in his Yooka-Laylee review "As a spiritual successor, it stands nicely as an homage that didn't quite hit all of its marks."

Publisher Team17 will be revealing more about the platforming adventure at E3.