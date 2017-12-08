Xur is selling Destiny 2's broken-as-hell gun this week, ensuring a weird weekend for the Crucible

With the release of Curse of Osiris we got some new exotics, one of which shipped with a major bug, according to Bungie. The bug makes the Prometheus Lens trace rifle a devastating force in multiplayer, dissolving players before they can even get a fair chance to react. Bungie reps said yesterday it will be patched next week, leaving only the lucky with the power of God to smite their opponents with a chunky laser pointer for the entire weekend. We were surprised and somewhat bemused by the delayed action.

But now we know why. Xur, our favorite tentacle-faced weekender, is selling the Prometheus Lens. Holy shit. Game director Luke Smith acknowledged the bold move this morning, tacitly giving his blessing for a weekend of nonsense. It's effectively created a limited-time multiplayer event out of a bug.

But to take part, you'll first need to find our where our favorite tentacle-faced weekender is hanging out. Head to the Winding Cove in the EDZ, and be sure to bring your Legendary Shards. He's carrying decent stuff overall this week, and due to the increased power level cap, they're dropping at 305 now. .

As always, he offers one armor piece per class, each priced at 23 Legendary Shards, and an exotic weapon for 29 Legendary shards. Xur arrives at 1.00 AM PST / 9.00 AM GMT, and leaves when the game resets the following Tuesday.

Prometheus Lens (Trace rifle) — holy sh*t 100% buy

Obviously, buy this, if only for the weekend chaos. It's still a good weapon overall, a fitting solar foil to Coldheart's continuously increasing arc damage that instead generates a damaging heat field that grows over time. God, I feel sorry for the one guy that has no clue what's going on. I don't, however, feel bad for this person. They promised to shave the hair off their head and glue it to their face like a beard if the Xur sold the Lens today. We'll be expecting pics shortly.

Nezarec's Sin (Warlock helm) — probably buy

If you're maining a warlock, chances are this helm has dropped several times over already. But if, against all odds, it hasn't, now's the time to buy. It looks extremely cool—hard to argue with those horns—but it's Abyssal Extractors perk is pretty decent too. All void damage kills increase your ability energy recharge rate, so paired with void-heavy arsenal you'll come by grenades, supers, and melee abilities more often.

The Dragon's Shadow (Hunter chest) — maybe buy

The Dragon's Shadow looks pretty cool, but its exotic perk isn't critically useful. Wraithmail Metal gives you a buff to movement speed and weapon handling after a dodge, which can help you get out of a sticky situation, but comes off as a more circumstantial get-out-of-a-teamfight-free card.

Mk. 44 Stand Asides (Titan boots) — probably buy

A returning exotic from Destiny 1, the Mk. 44 Stand Asides aren't just a great name for a pair of fancy pants, they're a decent piece of gear too. You'll likely want to buy them right away as they've just been added to Destiny 2, but the Seriously, Watch Out exotic perk sounds like a lot of fun. Sprinting at full health with Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash equipped gives you an overshield while sprinting and hits with this super tackle give you back a bit of melee energy.