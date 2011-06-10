Popular

XCOM screenshots have Titans, force fields and portals

XCOM - shield bubble

Many found the new E3 XCOM trailer a bit underwhelming. It was the first peep we'd seen or heard from the game since last year's E3, and it made XCOM's visuals look dated. Graham got a proper look at the game, and happily reports that it's much better than the trailer implies. Now we can get a closer look at the game with nine new screens, showing some scenes of invasion, including reality warping portals and the terrifying floating Titans - living stone discs that can fire lasers.

Tom Senior

