Popular

World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor system requirements released

By

What price will you pay for Warlords of Draenor's upgraded character models? (Beyond buying a copy of the expansion, that is.) Not a heavy one, it seems, as Blizzard has released the minimum and recommended requirements for running this new, visually improved slice of WoW. You'll need a slightly beefier CPU and graphics card over Mists of Pandaria's specs, and, of course, an extra 10 GB of hard-drive space.

Here's the full spec run-down :

Minimum System Requirements

PC/Mac:

  • 35 GB available HD space
  • 2 GB RAM
  • Broadband Internet connection
  • Keyboard/mouse
  • DVD-ROM drive
  • 1024×768 minimum display resolution

PC:

  • Windows XP/Windows Vista/Windows7/Windows8 (latest Service Pack)
  • Intel Core2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom X3 8750
  • NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT, ATI Radeon HD 4850 or Intel HD Graphics 3000

Mac:

  • OS X 10.8
  • Intel Core 2 Duo
  • NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or ATI Radeon HD 4850

PC/Mac:

  • 4 GB RAM
  • Multi-button mouse with scroll wheel

PC:

  • Windows 7/Windows 8 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
  • Intel Core i5 2400 or AMD FX-4100 or better
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470, ATI Radeon HD 5870 or better

Mac:

  • OS X 10.9 (or latest version)
  • Intel Core i5 or better
  • NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M or ATI Radeon HD 6750M or better

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments