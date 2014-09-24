World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor system requirements released

What price will you pay for Warlords of Draenor's upgraded character models? (Beyond buying a copy of the expansion, that is.) Not a heavy one, it seems, as Blizzard has released the minimum and recommended requirements for running this new, visually improved slice of WoW. You'll need a slightly beefier CPU and graphics card over Mists of Pandaria's specs, and, of course, an extra 10 GB of hard-drive space.

Here's the full spec run-down :

Minimum System Requirements

PC/Mac:

35 GB available HD space

2 GB RAM

Broadband Internet connection

Keyboard/mouse

DVD-ROM drive

1024×768 minimum display resolution

PC:

Windows XP/Windows Vista/Windows7/Windows8 (latest Service Pack)

Intel Core2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom X3 8750

NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT, ATI Radeon HD 4850 or Intel HD Graphics 3000

Mac:

OS X 10.8

Intel Core 2 Duo

NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or ATI Radeon HD 4850

Recommended System Requirements

PC/Mac:

4 GB RAM

Multi-button mouse with scroll wheel

PC:

Windows 7/Windows 8 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Intel Core i5 2400 or AMD FX-4100 or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470, ATI Radeon HD 5870 or better

Mac: