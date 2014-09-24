World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor system requirements released

What price will you pay for Warlords of Draenor's upgraded character models? (Beyond buying a copy of the expansion, that is.) Not a heavy one, it seems, as Blizzard has released the minimum and recommended requirements for running this new, visually improved slice of WoW. You'll need a slightly beefier CPU and graphics card over Mists of Pandaria's specs, and, of course, an extra 10 GB of hard-drive space.
Here's the full spec run-down :
Minimum System Requirements
PC/Mac:
- 35 GB available HD space
- 2 GB RAM
- Broadband Internet connection
- Keyboard/mouse
- DVD-ROM drive
- 1024×768 minimum display resolution
PC:
- Windows XP/Windows Vista/Windows7/Windows8 (latest Service Pack)
- Intel Core2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom X3 8750
- NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT, ATI Radeon HD 4850 or Intel HD Graphics 3000
Mac:
- OS X 10.8
- Intel Core 2 Duo
- NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or ATI Radeon HD 4850
Recommended System Requirements
PC/Mac:
- 4 GB RAM
- Multi-button mouse with scroll wheel
PC:
- Windows 7/Windows 8 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
- Intel Core i5 2400 or AMD FX-4100 or better
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470, ATI Radeon HD 5870 or better
Mac:
- OS X 10.9 (or latest version)
- Intel Core i5 or better
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M or ATI Radeon HD 6750M or better