World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor release date to be announced next week

World of Warcraft Warlords of Draenor

Blizzard has announced it will announce the release date for World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor next week. That's the modern world of blockbuster video games for you: announcements for announcements are announced.

This is not your average announcement of an announcement though, because this one is announcing that the release date announcement will occur during a special event at Ace Theatre in Los Angeles next week, which will also see the premiere of the debut episode of an animated World of Warcraft mini-series called Lords of War. It takes place Thursday, August 14 at 9:30 am PDT (2:30am in Australia). Anyone who can make it to Los Angeles for the event will receive a beta key for the expansion's beta period. The unveiling will be attended by Blizzard's Mike Morhaime, Chris Metzen, as well as World of Warcraft designers Ion Hazzikostas and Brian Holinka. A developer Q&A will follow.

We already know a bunch about Warlords of Draenor, and we also know Blizzard wants a new World of Warcraft expansion every year , so it's basically guaranteed this will release in 2014. Patch 6.0 introduced a number of changes designed to accommodate the expansion .

