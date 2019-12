http://youtu.be/nyeZ8khSEC0

Here's the debut trailer for the new World of Warcraft expansion, Mists of Pandaria which was shown about half an hour ago during the opening ceremony of Blizzcon 2011. The 90 minute Mists of Panderia panel is kicking off RIGHT NOW, so I'll be bringing you more info from there momentarily. Meanwhile, look! Pandas! In World of Warcraft!