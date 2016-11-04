World of Warcraft: Legion will take players to a whole other planet

If you thought the Broken Isles was going to be the epicenter of the fight against the Burning Legion in World of Warcraft's latest expansion pack, you might be wrong. At Blizzcon, game director Ion Hazzikostas took to the stage to answer the question of "what's next?" for the expansion. For the most part, that answer was new dungeons, raids, and features, but at the end of the presentation Hazzikostas dropped a rather large lore-bomb on the audience.

"Where else could we go in our search for the end of the Legion?" Hazzikostas said. "If we want to truly win peace for Azeroth, we're going to need to look beyond the land around us, beyond the Broken Isles, beyond Azeroth itself to the skies. We're going to need to go to Argus."

For those unfamiliar, Argus was once the homeworld of the eredar, a race that players have been able to play as since The Burning Crusade expansion back in 2007. Exiled after their homeworld fell to the Burning Legion and their leaders Archimonde and Kil'Jaeden defected to the side of evil, a faction of eredar fled to Azeroth, renaming themselves as draenei. It would seem the draenei are finally ready to return home and reclaim some portion of their world—with other players in the alliance and horde fighting alongside them.

Details as to what this means are scarce. Whether Argus will be featured as a new raid that transports players across space or a whole new zone to quest in hasn't been revealed. "There's basically nothing I could say right now that wouldn't be a tremendous spoiler right now," Hazzikostas said.

Regardless, travelling to Argus is an incredibly exciting proposition for long-time fans. World of Warcraft is largely centered on the world of Azeroth and Draenor, home of the orcs, but the lore spans entire galaxies full of alien races like the draenei who have always, in some ways, existed mostly in the background. Travelling to Argus not only makes sense because it's one of the Legion's greatest strongholds, but also because it represents exotic new territory for Blizzard to explore as Azeroth and Draenor are now well-tread and overly familiar. Interplanetary travel has been a theme in Warcraft for decades, and taking back Argus might just represent a new era in spaceflight for World of Warcraft players.