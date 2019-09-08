World of Warcraft Classic servers are back online after a wave of DDoS attacks

The US World of Warcraft Classic servers were hit with a number of DDoS attacks yesterday evening. Blizzard’s North America customer support team reports that the servers are now back online and stable.

The wave of DDoS attacks began yesterday at 3 pm BTS Kotaku reports, and a Twitter account named UkDrillas has claimed credit. The Twitter account would tweet out a warning 30-minutes before each attack but since the take downs, the account has been suspended and the tweets have been deleted. There has been no confirmation if the Twitter account is actually responsible for the DDoS attacks.

At the time of the attacks, Blizzard confirmed the issues via Twitter and explained that it was actively trying to stop the disruption. “Some online services continue to be impacted by a series of DDoS attacks which are resulting in high latency and disconnections,” the tweet says. “These disruption effects have been felt by a portion of our players, impacting their gaming experience. Thank you again for your continued patience.”

Late yesterday evening, the North American customer service team updated players through Twitter, providing information of servers that were back online and stable but that “some players may experience persistent login issues until realm maintenance tomorrow morning.”