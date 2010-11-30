World of Warcraft charity pets now on sale

The stupidly cute Moonkin Hatchling pets are now available to buy in World of Warcraft. For each one purchased between now and December 31st, half of all the proceeds will go to the Make a Wish foundation.

The goggle eyed bird things can be bought from the World of Warcraft Pet Store for $10/£9, with half of that going to charity. There's a Horde and an Alliance version of the pet, who has a habit of planting flowers around your character and "gladly /dances with any willing partners." A similar scheme last year added the Pandaren Monk to the store, raising $1.1 million dollars for the Make a Wish foundation. Here are a couple of images showing the new pets strutting their stuff.