World of Tanks is cancelling April Fools' Day and going back in time instead

Microsoft isn't the only company swearing off mischief this April Fools' Day. Wargaming is promising that World of Tanks will be bullshit-free on April 1, though it's still got plans. Players will optionally get to take a trip back to the game as it was in 2011 with World of Tanks Classic.

Starting today, Wargaming has kicked World of Tanks back in time, just in case you were longing for the 'good old days'. World of Tanks has had countless updates and a massive overhaul since 2011, so expect things to be pretty different.

You can duke it out in tanks from the three original nations: Germany, USA and the USSR, tanks can defy physics by hanging off bridges and rocks and not rolling downhill, artillery doesn't stun, there's no Sixth Sense and light tanks only come on tracks. Precariously perched tanks sound fun, and at least it means that the mode adds as well as subtracts.

Since it's only running for a few days, the economy has been streamlined to make it easier to get higher tier vehicles, while premium tanks and equipment are cheaper. You'll also be given free XP, gold and credits to spend just in Classic mode. If you play, you'll also earn a unique style with an inscription and emblem.

Last year, Wargaming did something similar, releasing a rough, temporary battle royale mode. I confess I don't have a lot of nostalgia for ancient World of Tanks and would probably miss a lot of the 1.0 additions, but I'll take it over an April Fools' gag.

You can download World of Tanks Classic now and play until April 3.