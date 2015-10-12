World of Goo dev's Human Resource Machine out this week

Hey you. Yes you in the hat. Did you know that World of Goo/Little Inferno developer Tomorrow Corporation is releasing another game soon? Like, in three days soon? I admit it slipped me by, but their Human Resource Machine looks pretty damned intriguing. It's a puzzle game about programming office workers—literally programming them via a simple coding language. (A simple coding language that, to me, resembles the beautiful AI control system from Final Fantasy XII).

But that's by the by. The by that isn't by is that Human Resource Machine is out October 15. Here's TC (Tomorrow Corporation, not Top Cat) revealing as much on their site.

And here's a bit about the game:

"Human Resource Machine is a puzzle game for nerds. In each level, your boss gives you a job. Automate it by programming your little office worker. If you succeed, you'll be promoted up to the next level for another year of work in the vast office building. Congratulations!

"Don't worry if you've never programmed before - programming is just puzzle solving. If you strip away all the 1's and 0's and scary squiggly brackets, programming is actually really simple, logical, beautiful, and something that anyone can understand and have fun with! Are you already an expert? There will be extra challenges for you."

Human Resource Machine will be on Steam, GOG and Humble, and look how fun it seems: