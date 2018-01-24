World of Goo creators announce new puzzle game 7 Billion Humans

7 Billion Humans is a people-powered programming puzzle game set in a world ruled by machines. It was announced by developer Tomorrow Corporation today as a direct follow-up to 2015's Human Resource Machine.

The announcement trailer is bleak, but the premise is interesting. Essentially, you order office workers to complete tasks by treating them as variables in a unique programming language. Tomorrow Corporation says 7 Billion Humans improves on the language used in Human Resource Machine with the addition of multi-worker execution—again, bleak.

"You'll be taught everything you need to know," the game's Steam page says, presumably trying to comfort the people who look at programming like a gazelle looks at a lioness (hello). It seems there are also more puzzles this time—over 60 in all.

Tomorrow Corporation is a small studio consisting of World of Goo designer Kyle Gabler, Henry Hatsworth in the Puzzling Adventure designer Kyle Gray, and former EA developer Allan Blomquist. They released their first game, Little Inferno, in 2012.

7 Billion Humans does not yet have a release date, though Tomorrow Corporation says it's "initiating soon."