World Land Trust charity bundle gets you over $450 worth of games for a minimum donation of $5

Indie publisher Future Friends Games and Plant Based Gaming have put together a charity bundle that includes over 60 games to raise money for the World Land Trust. Among the games included are best hidden object game Hidden Folks, transforming flying-animal sim Fugl, cappucinopunk visual novel Coffee Talk, mutant soap opera Mutazione, tree-prodding adventure Botanicula, chill and chilly puzzler A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, Voight-Kampff simulator Silicon Dreams, bee management game Hive Time, and narrative deck-builder Signs of the Sojourner.

The bundle is available from itch.io for a minimum of $4.99, and 100% of the money goes to the action fund of the World Land Trust, "an international conservation charity that protects the world's most biologically significant and threatened habitats." You can find out more about the WLT's mission and projects on its website.

"Reversing climate change is an enormous multi-generational undertaking," says Future Friends Games, "far beyond the scope of one donation to one charity. But it is a start. And if there's one thing video games have trained us for, it's saving the world."

The bundle will be available until December 10 at 3pm GMT/4pm CET/7am PST.