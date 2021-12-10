Wonder Woman game announced, is in development at Monolith Productions

A Wonder Woman game is in development at Monolith Productions, it was announced at The Game Awards. That's the studio responsible for Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and its Shadow of War follow-up. Like those games, it'll be published by Warner Bros.

Aside from those details there's not much else: the announcement was comprised of a 30 second teaser trailer, which you can see below:

She will fight to unite the warriors of two worlds. You are Wonder Woman. #WonderWoman #WonderWomanGame pic.twitter.com/uQY8xF8wS5December 10, 2021 See more

More to come...