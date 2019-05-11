Wolfenstein: Youngblood will have Dishonored-like 'open-ended' level design

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will be the first game in the series to offer "open-ended" levels that can be played in multiple ways.

Talking to executive producer Jerk Gustafsson, Official PlayStation Magazine revealed in its June 2019 issue ( Issue 162 ), that while the campaign is "lighter" in both tone and campaign length, developing the game alongside Dishonored developer Arkane Studios means "the amount of gameplay time is greater" because of its "open-ended structure".

“I think players will see a lot of similarities to level design in the Dishonored games, so in that sense it can be a little bit different as an experience but it can be for the benefit of the game, especially when it comes to finding different ways of approaching a combat scenario or a mission in general," Gustafsson said (thanks, GamingBolt ).

"The open-ended structure and co-op aspect has made it a little more difficult when it comes to the narrative. We do think we have a strong story, but it's quite different from what we have done before; it's a little bit lighter, not only in tone but also when it comes to the amount of content, and I think that's the big change when it comes to previous titles: the campaign is a bit shorter but the amount of gameplay time is greater."

“Players will be able to stay in the game for a long time,” he added. “We’ll add additional side-missions and new challenges once the campaign is completed. There’s a lot more activities and side-missions that you can do in Wolfenstein: Youngblood than in previous Wolfenstein games.”

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is scheduled to release on July 26, 2019, for PC, as well as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.