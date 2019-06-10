Wolfenstein: Youngblood gets a new Nazi-killin' trailer for E3

MachineGames executive producer Jerk Gustafsson took the stage at Bethesda's E3 presser to talk a bit about the new Wolfenstein game Youngblood. Most of what he said is already known: It's the 1980s, BJ Blazkowicz is missing, and so his daughters set off to track him down in occupied Paris. But he also brought us a new trailer, and it's pretty sweet.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will be "bigger than any previous Wolfenstein game," Gustafsson said, with more weapons, upgrades, customization options, and "more evil Nazis to kill" in either solo or two-player co-op mode. It will feature Dishonored-style "open-ended" level design than previous games in the serious—Arkane is working on it along with MachineGames—and ray-traced lighting, meaning that it should look very sweet indeed for RTX card owners. It's set to come out on July 26.