Popular

Wolfenstein: Youngblood gets a new Nazi-killin' trailer for E3

By

Wolves hunt together.

MachineGames executive producer Jerk Gustafsson took the stage at Bethesda's E3 presser to talk a bit about the new Wolfenstein game Youngblood. Most of what he said is already known: It's the 1980s, BJ Blazkowicz is missing, and so his daughters set off to track him down in occupied Paris. But he also brought us a new trailer, and it's pretty sweet. 

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will be "bigger than any previous Wolfenstein game," Gustafsson said, with more weapons, upgrades, customization options, and "more evil Nazis to kill" in either solo or two-player co-op mode. It will feature Dishonored-style "open-ended" level design than previous games in the serious—Arkane is working on it along with MachineGames—and ray-traced lighting, meaning that it should look very sweet indeed for RTX card owners. It's set to come out on July 26.   

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
See comments