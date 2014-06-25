Wolfenstein: The New Order studio "would love" to do a sequel

Looking back, there was scant hope that Wolfenstein: The New Order would be anywhere near remarkable. It's a single player only shooter riffing on a notoriously shallow (albeit legendary) series. The fact that MachineGames wanted to bring depth to a character as blissfully depth-free as BJ Blazkowicz should have sounded alarm bells. Which it did, but few anticipated that the resulting game would be as great as it is. It goes to show that sometimes you need to curb your cynicism.

The good news is that MachineGames already has a firm idea of how a sequel will pan out. Speaking to Giant Bomb , the game's creative director Jens Matthies confirmed the studio is keen as mustard for a follow up.

"We would love to do a sequel," Matthies said. "We have a very, very clear idea of what we accomplished with this game, and what we want to accomplish with a sequel."

He also said that the studio's approach to the sequel would take on board feedback offered since the game's release last month. “It's not like it's one lesson. You learn things constantly, and there's no switch that you don't want to keep trying to dial a little higher. I wouldn't say there was…I wish there was one big lesson. It's more like 500 smaller ones.”

Matthies also addressed the burning question: where the bloody heck is the deathmatch? "Most publishers have a certain set of components that they feel like 'this is what a game has to include'," he said. "But that's what makes Bethesda unique. All they want is a quality product. If the game is good, they can sell the game, and that's all they really care about."

The game is good, as PC Gamer's Chris Thursten will attest . "You can blow a Nazi to pieces among some lovingly-designed sixties furnishings and probably should." Yep.