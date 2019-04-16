Wolfenstein 3D mod The Golden Parrot swaps Nazis for pirates

Here's a pirate-themed total conversion for Wolfenstein 3D, a sentence that feels particularly wonderful to type. Creator fraggeur's mod The Golden Parrot has just hit version 1.0, and it changes up the base game to a surprising degree. You'll notice that the very grey corridors of the original Wolf3D have been replaced with a colourful, tropical landscape, while its Nazis have shuffled off in favour of pirates swinging cutlasses like there's no tomorrow.

You can wield a blade yourself, as you explore the island and its interiors, and you'll want to, as guns need to be reloaded now—and they're slow to do so. There are a bunch of new weapons drawn from the general pirate milieu, including flintlock pistols and rifles.

But perhaps the most interesting change is the inclusion of friendly merchants, who will sell you character upgrades in exchange for any loot you've purloined during your travels. Yep, Wolfenstein is kind of an RPG now, with stats and even character classes that can be selected at the start of the game.

The Golden Parrot is a standalone mod, so you need only download this file in order to play it.